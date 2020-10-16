Short Interest in X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) Rises By 156.9%

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut X T L Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get X T L Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XTLB opened at $2.00 on Friday. X T L Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About X T L Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.