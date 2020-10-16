Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Declines By 45.8%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $458.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYGR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

