Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,937,000 after purchasing an additional 483,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 401,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 158,296 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,815,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 108,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

