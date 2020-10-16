Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:YLCO opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter.

