Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 49.3% in September

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,635.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 143,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.