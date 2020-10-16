J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.07

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and traded as high as $22.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of 314.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

