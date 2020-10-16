Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

VRTU stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 753.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtusa by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Virtusa by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

