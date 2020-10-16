Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,009.91

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,009.91 and traded as high as $1,081.16. Straumann shares last traded at $1,071.41, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,009.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $892.98.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

