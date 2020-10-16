Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.81. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 222,320 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

Get Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.71 million and a P/E ratio of -170.29.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.049746 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is -1,362.32%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.