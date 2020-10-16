Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.86. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 11,699 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $587.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.96.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$848.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9099998 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

