Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.28. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 10,002 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

