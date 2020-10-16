Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) (CVE:MFM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) (CVE:MFM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 55,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating various mineral resource properties in Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, indium, copper, molybdenum, biogenic sulphur, phosphate, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and platinum deposits. The company's flagship property is the San Roque property covering an area of 73,915 hectares located in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina.

