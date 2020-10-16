Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $630.10

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.10 and traded as high as $655.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at $648.90, with a volume of 61,935 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 630.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.05. The company has a market cap of $212.98 million and a PE ratio of 5.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In other news, insider Daniel Wright bought 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £56,483.10 ($73,795.53).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

