H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.52. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 77,196 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $113.77 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.76.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

