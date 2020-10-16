GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $2.92. GrainCorp shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 566 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

About GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.