Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.23

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and traded as high as $200.00. Athelney Trust (ATY.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 3,560 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.14. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Athelney Trust (ATY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Athelney Trust (ATY.L) Company Profile (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust (ATY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust (ATY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Hong Kong and China Gas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41
The Hong Kong and China Gas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41
Straumann Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,009.91
Straumann Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,009.91
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42
Resolute Forest Products Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42
Resolute Forest Products Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42
Pinetree Capital Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26
Pinetree Capital Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26
Marifil Mines Limited Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06
Marifil Mines Limited Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report