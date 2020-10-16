Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.23

Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and traded as high as $200.00. Athelney Trust (ATY.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 3,560 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.14. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Athelney Trust (ATY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

