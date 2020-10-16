Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.01

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $9.68. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.26.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.03).

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$96,671.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,355,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,832,568.97. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 12,874 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$102,914.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,234.36. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,103 shares of company stock worth $1,038,647.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.