Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares.

About Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD)

Abtech Holdings, Inc, an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc.

