Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.26

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and traded as high as $32.33. Wilmar International shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 1,032 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.