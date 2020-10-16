Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.26

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and traded as high as $32.33. Wilmar International shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 1,032 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Hong Kong and China Gas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41
The Hong Kong and China Gas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41
Straumann Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,009.91
Straumann Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,009.91
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42
Resolute Forest Products Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42
Resolute Forest Products Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42
Pinetree Capital Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26
Pinetree Capital Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26
Marifil Mines Limited Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06
Marifil Mines Limited Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report