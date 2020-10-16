Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Up 89.0% in September

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Westell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

