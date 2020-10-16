Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

