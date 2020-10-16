Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

