VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Up 65.0% in September

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 34.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

