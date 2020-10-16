ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Up 65.9% in September

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

ZEAL opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.21. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.