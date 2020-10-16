Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.39

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and traded as high as $134.00. Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) shares last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.39.

About Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.