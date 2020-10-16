Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Update

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

ZM stock opened at $536.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $540.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.36 and its 200-day moving average is $263.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

