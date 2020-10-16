Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $22,769,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,123,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,052,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,525,000 after buying an additional 711,108 shares during the period.

