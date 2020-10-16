Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Expands By 66.1%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
