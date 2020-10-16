Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Expands By 66.1%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

