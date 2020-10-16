Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in September

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.86. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

