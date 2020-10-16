TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

