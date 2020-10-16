TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

