Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRRSF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

TRRSF stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $73.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

