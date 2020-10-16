T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

About T WINE EST LTD/S

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

