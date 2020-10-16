Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTBDY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WTBDY stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

