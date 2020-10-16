Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 30

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hammerson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.17 ($1.40).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.14. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.65 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $625.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95.

In other Hammerson news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

