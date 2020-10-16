Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €200.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Allianz stock opened at €162.24 ($190.87) on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €174.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €172.77.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

