Huntington Ingalls Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,396 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 put options.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.