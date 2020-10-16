Huntington Ingalls Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,396 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 put options.
In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.
HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
