Contrasting Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Electric & Gas Technology (NASDAQ:ELGT)

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Exfo alerts:

This table compares Exfo and Electric & Gas Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exfo -3.59% -2.17% -1.25% Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Exfo and Electric & Gas Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exfo $265.58 million 0.60 -$9.54 million ($0.03) -96.00 Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electric & Gas Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exfo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exfo and Electric & Gas Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exfo 0 5 1 0 2.17 Electric & Gas Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exfo currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Exfo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exfo is more favorable than Electric & Gas Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Exfo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Exfo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Electric & Gas Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exfo beats Electric & Gas Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms. The company also provides lab and manufacturing testing network protocol testing products, network simulation and load testing products, optical benchtop kits, optical communication analyzers, optical light sources, optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers, switch and utility modules, test platforms, variable attenuators, tunable filters, and optical component testers; and monitoring and assurance products, such as fiber monitoring, network probe, network topology management, monitoring and troubleshooting, RAN optimization, and real-time analytics. In addition, it offers mobile portfolio that consists of network simulators and optical radio frequency test solutions for turning up and troubleshooting fiber-based mobile networks; PC-centric and open-ended platforms with cloud-based software applications; and Internet protocol assurance services, as well as testing services for 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G mobile networks. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

About Electric & Gas Technology

Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of sheet metal fabrication and assembly solutions. It provides atmospheric water and water equipment, natural gas equipment, and electric meter enclosures and poli-line hardware. The company was founded on March 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.