Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Financial Comparison

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearway Energy and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 FirstEnergy 0 8 7 0 2.47

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $41.97, suggesting a potential upside of 33.19%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 4.56% 2.42% 0.56% FirstEnergy 6.10% 19.31% 3.24%

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.78 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -297.10 FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.55 $912.00 million $2.58 12.21

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,486 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 269,691 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 156,115,196 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

