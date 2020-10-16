Traders Buy Large Volume of Omnicom Group Call Options (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,215% compared to the average volume of 222 call options.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

