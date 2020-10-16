XPEL Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,685% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.91 million, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $377,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,979,897 shares in the company, valued at $85,850,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,814,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,819,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 157.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 44.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

