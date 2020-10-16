Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oasis Midstream Partners Put Options (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,011 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.
Several brokerages recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.
Shares of OMP stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $245.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
