Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oasis Midstream Partners Put Options (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,011 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of OMP stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $245.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.