Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,708 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,219% compared to the typical volume of 109 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

SNBR opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

