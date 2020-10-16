Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,804 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical volume of 636 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Navistar International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Navistar International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NAV stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.51 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAV shares. Loop Capital cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.