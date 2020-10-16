DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.39

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.97. DASAN Zhone Solutions shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 19,060 shares.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $211.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.