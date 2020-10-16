GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) vs. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innodata and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -2.49% -5.34% -2.81% GTY Technology -87.14% -0.64% -0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $55.86 million 1.29 -$1.60 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $36.44 million 4.63 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Innodata has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innodata and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 131.63%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Innodata.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Innodata on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

