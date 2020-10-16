Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.59. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 58,687 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30. The company has a market cap of $178.53 million and a PE ratio of -91.18.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$47,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at C$869,000. Also, Senior Officer Murray Brown Cameron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$604,750.41. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $100,650 in the last quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

