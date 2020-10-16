Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Accor Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Accor Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
National Bank Financial Lowers Horizon North Logistics Price Target to C$6.00
National Bank Financial Lowers Horizon North Logistics Price Target to C$6.00
Head-To-Head Comparison: General Motors vs. Li Auto
Head-To-Head Comparison: General Motors vs. Li Auto
Critical Review: Friedman Industries versus Nippon Steel
Critical Review: Friedman Industries versus Nippon Steel
Analyzing Heartland Banccorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp
Analyzing Heartland Banccorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp
-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkaline Water Company Inc. This Quarter
-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkaline Water Company Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report