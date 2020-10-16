Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

