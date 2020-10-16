National Bank Financial Lowers Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$6.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

HNL stock opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

