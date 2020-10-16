Head-To-Head Comparison: General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get General Motors alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for General Motors and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 3 11 0 2.67 Li Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $37.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Li Auto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $137.24 billion 0.34 $6.73 billion $4.82 6.76 Li Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 1.46% 6.27% 1.21% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

General Motors beats Li Auto on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, dealer maintenance notifications, remote door unlock, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle location services, hands-free calling, smart driver, and marketplace, as well as connectivity packages comprising remote vehicle access through a mobile application, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.