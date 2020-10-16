Analyzing Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 20.40% N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.06% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heartland Banccorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Banccorp presently has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.45 $13.20 million $6.45 11.32 Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 1.62 $2.55 million N/A N/A

Heartland Banccorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland Banccorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

